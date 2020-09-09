Three new COVID cases from Ipswich Hospital cluster

A nurse works at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24.

THREE new cases have emerged from the Ipswich Hospital COVID-19 cluster, including two more health care workers.

Queensland recorded eight new cases on Wednesday.

Five of those eight are members of the same family from one household linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

These new cases were already in quarantine when they were diagnosed, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Facebook.

Ms Palaszczuk said two of the new cases announced on Wednesday are health care workers at the Ipswich Hospital, who were also already in quarantine.

The third case linked to the hospital is one of the health care worker’s children.

There are now 29 active cases across Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to keep up social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene.