Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A nurse works at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24.
A nurse works at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24.
News

Three new COVID cases from Ipswich Hospital cluster

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Sep 2020 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE new cases have emerged from the Ipswich Hospital COVID-19 cluster, including two more health care workers.

Queensland recorded eight new cases on Wednesday.

Five of those eight are members of the same family from one household linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

These new cases were already in quarantine when they were diagnosed, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Facebook.

Ms Palaszczuk said two of the new cases announced on Wednesday are health care workers at the Ipswich Hospital, who were also already in quarantine.

The third case linked to the hospital is one of the health care worker’s children.

There are now 29 active cases across Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to keep up social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich MPs say they don’t support incinerator

        Premium Content Ipswich MPs say they don’t support incinerator

        Politics Ipswich’s four Labor state MPs have come out in united opposition against the controversial incinerator proposed for Ipswich

        • 9th Sep 2020 10:02 AM
        Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Premium Content Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Community From writers across Australia, a Toogoolawah local has landed her piece in a...

        One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        Premium Content One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        News A patient suffered head injuries after she was involved in a single-vehicle...

        IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day.