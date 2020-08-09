League player and spectators stabbed in footy brawl

A teenager stabbed a rival junior rugby league player before knifing two young spectators after an under 20s football match in Sydney, police allege.

Two young men are fighting for their lives after the brawl broke out at an Under-20s match between Penrith Brothers and Wentworthville Magpies on Gladstone Street at North Parramatta this morning.

Police say the three youths - males, aged 16, 19 and 22 - were allegedly attacked with a six-inch kitchen knife following the clash which began between two players at the Old Saleyards Reserve.

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip

It's understood one Wenty player allegedly suffered stab wounds to his neck before two spectators who joined in the melee were knifed as well.

"When you have one on three, you can consider it a brawl," Acting Inspector Grant Morrissey said of the allegations.

"I'm unsure whether it's tied into the result of the match or not."

Several men fled the scene in a car but with help from police helicopters and the riot squad, officers found the alleged culprit at a home near Penrith just before 2pm.

Insp Morrisey said the 19-year-old man was arrested at the Victoria Street house in Cambridge Park and taken to Nepean Hospital under police guard where he was treated for a hand injury.

Two men are fighting for their life after the stabbing. Picture: Adam Yip

He said the teen, who is not "well known" to police, is currently assisting officers with charges expected to be laid later on Sunday.

Insp Morrisey said police are searching for any other men involved in the brawl.

The three youths were treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital, where two are in a critical condition.

Both police and the NSWRL are continuing investigations into the incident.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden conducted a 3pm telephone hook-up with club officials this afternoon to extract further details of the drama.

Police are looking into how the stabbing was linked to a brawl between players. Picture: Adam Yip

"This is sickening criminal behaviour and those responsible should face the full force of the law," Trodden said.

"People who go to a community sporting event on the weekend should be able to do so in a safe environment.

"It is disgraceful that something like this has happened in an area adjacent to where one of our matches was being conducted.

"Anyone who was involved in the incident can expect to never play our game again."

Witnesses claim players ran to their cars and grabbed knives.

The game was a conference rugby league match, contested in a competition set up due to COVID-19 to replace the scheduled under 20s competition. It is run under the NSWRL umbrella.

Police said several men fled the scene at the football grounds on Gladstone Street, North Parramatta before they arrived.

"Police have been told a physical altercation occurred at the conclusion of a rugby league match, where three men were stabbed," police said in an earlier statement.

NSW Ambulance said they treated three men with stab wounds.

"When we arrived at the scene it was very alarming - these were brutal attacks," Inspector Nathan Sheraton, duty operations manager of NSW Ambulance said.

Old Saleyards Reserve is a regular training ground for the Parramatta Eels. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"Wounds like this can cause an extensive amount of damage and often we can see the extent of damage done - so it is very concerning whenever we are called to jobs like this.

"Our paramedics did an exceptional job in providing lifesaving treatment for the patients.

"Unfortunately, we have two men who are in a critical condition and will continue to undergo treatment in hospital."