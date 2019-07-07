Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
6Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
6Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
Crime

Three men on the run after stabbing

by Dominica Sanda
7th Jul 2019 7:08 PM

Three alleged attackers are on the run following a stabbing at an inner-Sydney home that left two men in hospital.

A man in his mid-20s was left fighting for his life and a 20-year-old man was seriously injured when they were stabbed in their Chippendale home about 8.40am on Saturday.

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph

Police say three men wearing black hooded tops were seen fleeing the scene and they will continue their hunt for the alleged attackers on Sunday. The victims were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Police believe the victims and offenders are known to each other.

"It is a targeted attack. It isn't a random attack," Inspector Michael Egan told reporters on Saturday.

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph

Several people were in the house at the time of the attack, and police are investigating how the attackers entered.

Several items found on nearby streets have been seized.

chippendale editors picks police hunt stabbing

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Investors' plan for the Churchill slaughter

    premium_icon REVEALED: Investors' plan for the Churchill slaughter

    Politics After sitting dormant for two years, the Churchill Abattoir could soon open, providing hundreds of jobs in Ipswich.

    Track closures cause major delays

    premium_icon Track closures cause major delays

    News Commuters ‘frustrated’ as track failures lead to major delays

    Bennett ready to take over Maroons

    premium_icon Bennett ready to take over Maroons

    News Wayne Bennett willing to succeed Kevin Walters as Queensland coach

    Two cars collide at Regency Downs Crash

    premium_icon Two cars collide at Regency Downs Crash

    News Two cars have collided in a traffic accident