Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged and more than $500,000 of cocaine has been seized. Picture: Police
Three men have been charged and more than $500,000 of cocaine has been seized. Picture: Police
Crime

Men charged over 2.7kg cocaine bust worth more than $500,000

by Nick Hansen
12th Jul 2018 8:54 AM

THREE men in Sydney's inner west have allegedly been busted with more than $500,000 worth of cocaine, ice and marijuana in a midday sting by the drug squad.

Elite officers from the Tactical Operations Unit descended on a Lilyfield car park where the men - aged 18, 36 and 38 - were arrested.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Coane to investigate the supply of cocaine across Sydney. Picture: Police
Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Coane to investigate the supply of cocaine across Sydney. Picture: Police

Drug and Firearms Squad investigators searched the men and found 2.7kg of cocaine, six grams of the drug ice, marijuana and a large bag of cash.

Wearing tapered pants, runners and sportswear jackets, the men were held facedown the ground as police weighed their drugs and took their money.

More than $500,000 of cocaine was seized. Picture: Police
More than $500,000 of cocaine was seized. Picture: Police

Public Order and Riot Squad officers then raided a property at Ermington and a storage unit in Gladesville.

The 38-year-old Ermington man was charged with three counts of drug supply, 36-year-old from Winston Hills man was charged with two counts of drug supply and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, while the 18-year-old Ermington man was charged with drug supply, possess prohibited drug, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

All three were taken to Newtown Police Station and are due to face Newtown Local Court today.

Investigators seized 2.7kg of cocaine. Picture: Police
Investigators seized 2.7kg of cocaine. Picture: Police

Related Items

cocaine bust drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    Council News Stirling Hinchliffe reveals what forced his hand and why the council's Supreme Court challenge 'reeks of a situation about survival.'

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:04 AM
    Government departments handballing PFAS queries

    premium_icon Government departments handballing PFAS queries

    News Departments are handballing concerns about PFAS contamination

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
    Meat pies and ice coffee

    premium_icon Meat pies and ice coffee

    Softball and Baseball Campbell's not-so secret recipe for home run success.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    premium_icon Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    Crime Driver accused of crashing into biker and leaving the accident scene

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners