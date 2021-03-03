Three men charged over alleged bashing sparked outside pub
THREE men were charged by police after a man was allegedly assaulted following a disagreement outside an Ipswich pub on the weekend.
The alleged attack in Woodend in the early hours of Saturday morning left the victim in hospital in Brisbane with a serious head injury.
The man was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was allegedly punched and kicked in the head.
A 27-year-old man from Brassall and a 24-year-old man from Spring Hill were both charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 26.
An 18-year-old man was charged with affray and appeared in court on March 1.
