Three men and boy charged with rape of teen girls

Three men and a boy have been charged over the drugging and rape of three teenage girls in Brisbane last year.

They are facing more than 50 charges after the alleged rape at a party in Toowong last year.

Detectives allege the men aged 24, 21 and 20 and a 16-year-old boy invited three teenage girls to attend a party in Toowong before they were drugged and raped multiple times.

Police raided homes on Thursday and the men and the boy were arrested by detectives, who were helped by the dog squad, tactical crime squad and other specialist police.

The men and the boy have each been charged with seven counts of rape, three counts of administering a stupefying drug to commit rape, two counts of sexual assault, contravene direction and drug offences.

The charges against the three men were mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday,

Magistrate Sue Ganasan ordered blood and urine samples to be taken from one of the men for a disease test.

There was no bail application and he was remanded in custody, with his case to be mentioned on April 27.

Another man, who was remanded in custody, will make a bail application in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The arrests followed an operation codenamed Tango Whirlpool set up by police in December last year.

Police have appealed for anyone with further information relating to the matter or victims of similar incidents to come forward.

