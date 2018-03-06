Three directors arrested over $2m cold call scheme

POLICE have charged three directors of the Members Alliance Group which allegedly fleeced victims of more than $2.2 million in a cold-calling scheme.

The fresh arrests of two Gold Coast-based directors, David Domingo and Colin Macvicar, aged 67 and 64, come after Members Alliance director Richard Marlborough, 52, was charged last month with dishonestly inducing victims to deliver money into accounts he controlled.

ASIC CLOSES IN ON MEMBERS ALLIANCE-LINKED COMPANIES

Marlborough was taken into custody when police raided his Hope Island mansion.

Former director of Members Alliance Colin MacVicar has been arrested. Pics Tim Marsden

Marlborough's case was adjourned until March 26 after it was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Domingo and Colin Macvicar are also due to appear on March 26.

The three were conjointly charged yesterday with dishonestly causing a financial detriment to persons investing in properties.

Police search through the luxury home of Gold Coast man Richard Marlborough. Photo Queensland Police Service

The arrests follow an 11-month operation by officers from the Queensland Police Service Financial and Cyber Crime Group, called Operation Oscar Monkshood.

It is alleged the directors dishonestly induced victims to deliver more than $2.2 million for the construction of houses in Queensland and New South Wales.

Richard Marlborough is seen leaving the police watch house in Brisbane after his arrest (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

The investigation involved building companies owned by the Members Alliance Group, including Image Building Group and Silverback Constructions.

The Members Alliance Group stopped trading in July 2016 and many victims were left without insurance to complete homes.

Richard Marlborough will face court again today. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)