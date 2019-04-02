Three major projects we must get by 2030 to prevent gridlock

An artist's impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed

ACROSS the region public transport and major roads are bursting at the seams, struggling to cope with the huge growth in Ipswich's population.

Several major infrastructure projects have been cited as vital to keeping Ipswich people moving.

Norman St Bridge

For as long as most residents can remember a second crossing over the Bremer River into North Ipswich has been talked about.

Ipswich City Council last year endorsed plans to start a business case, but funding from other levels of government could be months away.

Springfield to Ripley rail build

The land to build an extended rail line from Springfield to the fast-growing Ripley Valley has been allocated, but all levels of government have been slow to start.

The council has asked for $750,000 for a business case but both the State and Federal Governments have failed to commit to providing the cash.

With the state setting its focus on Cross River Rail, the rail extension project is likely to be years away from completion.

Highway upgrades

Two intersections on Ipswich's two highways are desperately in need of a fix, but government inaction means drivers are stuck in traffic.

The Cunningham Hwy upgrade at Amberley has $170m from the feds, but the state isn't playing ball.

At Mt Crosby Rd on the Warrego Hwy the state and feds are blaming each other for a lack of cash to upgrade.