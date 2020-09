Three kids were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in Ipswich on September 10.

Three kids were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in Ipswich on September 10.

THREE kids were taken to hospital after suffering ‘seatbelt-related injuries’ in a crash in Ipswich on Thursday night.

The trio were transported to Queensland Children’s Hospital after a car crashed into another parked vehicle on Hefferan St in North Ipswich at 6.36pm.

The three children were all in stable conditions.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.