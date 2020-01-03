Menu
Traffic is still being diverted on the highway where the accident took place.
Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 1:40 PM
THREE people have been injured following a single-vehicle accident on the Brisbane Valley Highway this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Biarra around 10:40am, following a caravan rollover on the busy state highway.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to the Ipswich hospital in a stable condition, while another patient was transported via rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The highway has been blocked for much of the day as a result of the accident, with diversions in place along Mt Beppo Road and Esk-Kilcoy Road.

Latest reports from Queensland Police are that local traffic is being allowed through, but other vehicles are still being diverted.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and detours, and are advised to be patient.

