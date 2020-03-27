Three incidents overnight keep Ambos busy

A woman in her forties sustained a head injury after reportedly being kicked by a horse in Rosewood last night

THREE incidents kept paramedics busy overnight involving a motor vehicle, a motorbike and a horse.

In Riverview a male patient was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable after a motorcycle collided with a guard rail on the Warrego Highway eastbound at 7.12pm.

Over in Doolandella ambulance crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Falso Place and Crossacres Street at around 11.42pm. Three patients were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital, all in stable conditions with minor injuries.

Finally in Rosewood a female patient in her forties sustained a head injury after reportedly being kicked by a horse on a private property around 7.10pm, and was subsequently transported in a stable to Ipswich Hospital.

With many people in lockdown, roads continue to remain quiet as many people are making the choice to stay home during the Corona crisis.

The weather is perfect for getting in the garden too, with temperatures to continue in the high twenties, with the chance of the odd shower over the weekend before returning to mostly sunny conditions for the first week of pupil-free days across the region.

