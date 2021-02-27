Menu
Three people are in custody after an alleged assault in Woodend overnight.
Crime

Three in custody over alleged bashing after pub stoush

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Feb 2021 9:15 AM
THREE men are in custody after a man was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after an alleged bashing which was sparked outside an Ipswich pub overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said as a pair of people were leaving a Woodend establishment in the early hours of Saturday morning they allegedly got into an argument with a group outside.

The altercation resulted in one man allegedly being punched and kicked in the head.

Police say the alleged assault occurred at the corner of Martin and Waghorn streets.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, took the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury at 2.15am.

Three men aged 18, 24 and 27 have been taken into custody but no charges have been laid.

Ipswich Queensland Times

