Three hurt in truck and car crash at Collingwood Park
THREE people are in hospital after a traffic crash at Collingwood Park this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance report that the truck and car collision occurred on Collingwood Dr at 3.22pm.
The occupants of the car - two men and a woman - required treated by paramedics and staff from a high acuity response unit.
A male in his 30s suffered chest and leg injuries. Another male, believed to be in his 20s, suffered leg and stomach injuries and a woman in her 30s suffered chest injuries.
All three were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but did not require transport.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
#CollingwoodPark - paramedics are on the scene of a road traffic crash in which three patients are being assessed. The high acuity response unit is responding. pic.twitter.com/BRxfIX9oh9— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 11, 2019