Subscribe
Three hurt in truck and car crash at Collingwood Park

11th Jan 2019 6:35 PM

THREE people are in hospital after a traffic crash at Collingwood Park this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance report that the truck and car collision occurred on Collingwood Dr at 3.22pm.

The occupants of the car - two men and a woman - required treated by paramedics and staff from a high acuity response unit.

A male in his 30s suffered chest and leg injuries. Another male, believed to be in his 20s, suffered leg and stomach injuries and a woman in her 30s suffered chest injuries.

All three were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but did not require transport.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

