Three teens hurt as stolen Ipswich car crashes at Annerley

Greg Osborn
by
26th Aug 2019 7:33 AM
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after an alleged stolen vehicle was driven at speed through the Annerley area last night before crashing.

The car was allegedly driven by the 17-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl and boy, and a 14-year-old girl were passengers in the car.

It will be alleged a black Holden Cruze which had been stolen from Raceview earlier yesterday and was sighted by police around 9.52pm at Ipswich Road.

Officers followed the car however it allegedly continued to travel at speed when the driver saw police, before eventually running into the back of a car which was stationary at lights at the intersection of Ipswich Road and Waterton Street.

The stolen car has then rolled before coming to rest up against a power pole.

The four juveniles were caught at the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver,17 and 14-year-old female passengers were transported to hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the incident.

forensic crash unit stolen car traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

