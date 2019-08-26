Three teens hurt as stolen Ipswich car crashes at Annerley

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after an alleged stolen vehicle was driven at speed through the Annerley area last night before crashing.

The car was allegedly driven by the 17-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl and boy, and a 14-year-old girl were passengers in the car.

It will be alleged a black Holden Cruze which had been stolen from Raceview earlier yesterday and was sighted by police around 9.52pm at Ipswich Road.

A stolen car carrying four teenagers has rolled after crashing in Brisbane's south. Officers say the 17-year-old driver sped away after spotting a police car at Annerley just before 10pm last night. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/VsCCURUSRb — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 25, 2019

Officers followed the car however it allegedly continued to travel at speed when the driver saw police, before eventually running into the back of a car which was stationary at lights at the intersection of Ipswich Road and Waterton Street.

The stolen car has then rolled before coming to rest up against a power pole.

The four juveniles were caught at the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver,17 and 14-year-old female passengers were transported to hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the incident.