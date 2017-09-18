Four hurt in multi-vehicle crash at Eastern Heights

The crash involved a taxi, a four-wheel-drive and a van.

Four people are in hospital after a three vehicle crash at Eastern Heights this afternoon.

QAS report the collision occurred about 2.19pm near the intersection of Robertson and Grange roads.

Paramedics advise all three patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

A witness told Queensland Times the crash, involving a taxi, a four-wheel-drive and a van, forced the closure of Robertson Rd for about an hour.

"A taxi came out of a servo, hitting a four-wheel-drive and a van," he said.

Later in the day paramedics were also called to a single vehicle accident on the Warrego Hwy, Marburg.

Three people were assessed but did not require transport.