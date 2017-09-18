27°
News

Four hurt in multi-vehicle crash at Eastern Heights

The crash involved a taxi, a four-wheel-drive and a van.
The crash involved a taxi, a four-wheel-drive and a van. Contributed

Four people are in hospital after a three vehicle crash at Eastern Heights this afternoon.

QAS report the collision occurred about 2.19pm near the intersection of Robertson and Grange roads.

Paramedics advise all three patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

A witness told Queensland Times the crash, involving a taxi, a four-wheel-drive and a van, forced the closure of Robertson Rd for about an hour.

"A taxi came out of a servo, hitting a four-wheel-drive and a van," he said.

Later in the day paramedics were also called to a single vehicle accident on the Warrego Hwy, Marburg.

Three people were assessed but did not require transport.

The crash involved a taxi, a four-wheel-drive and a van.
The crash involved a taxi, a four-wheel-drive and a van. Jason Maguire

Topics:  eastern heights traffic crash

Ipswich Queensland Times
Aussie rules player in court over alleged head kick

Aussie rules player in court over alleged head kick

19-year-old charged after on-field incident during senior reserves semi-final.

Here's why Antoniolli didn't reveal Tully resignation sooner

STEPPING DOWN: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully handed in his resignation letter on September 4.

The deputy mayor's letter was delivered two weeks ago

JOBS: Ipswich organisation needs to fill 50 positions

This April 22, 2014, photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department said Friday, May 2, 2014, that U.S. employers added a robust 288,000 jobs in April, the most in two years, the strongest evidence to date that the economy is picking up after a brutal winter slowed growth. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Experience not essential

Court to rule on Ipswich cop's alleged misuse of QPS database

Daniel Dennis Banks

He pleaded not guilty to charges laid following a CCC investigation

Local Partners