Three people have been taken to hospital following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

Three hurt in serious industrial fire

by Cloe Read
21st Feb 2019 10:42 AM
THREE people have been taken to hospital with one in a serious condition following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville.

The incident is ongoing with multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews on the scene at a recycling plant Bolam St working to bring the fire under control.

Queensland Ambulance could not confirm injuries at this stage but said one person is in a serious condition while two others are stable.

 

All three have been taken to Townsville Hospital while multiple QAS units remain on scene.

QFES is advising that smoke may affect residents in surrounding areas and if people are affected to close windows and doors and to keep respiratory medications close by.

