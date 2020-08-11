Three hurt in morning crashes

THREE people have been taken to hospital following two separate crashes on rural roads on Tuesday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics were called to a two-vehicle collision at Fassifern St, Peak Crossing about 8.30am, and a separate two-vehicle crash at Spicer St, Laidley about the same time.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene of the Peak Crossing accident, with two people taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor knee injuries and chest pain.

Three women were assessed for injuries at Laidley, with one woman in her 20s requiring transport to Laidley Hospital with back pain.