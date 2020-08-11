Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Three hurt in morning crashes

Andrew Korner
11th Aug 2020 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people have been taken to hospital following two separate crashes on rural roads on Tuesday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics were called to a two-vehicle collision at Fassifern St, Peak Crossing about 8.30am, and a separate two-vehicle crash at Spicer St, Laidley about the same time.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene of the Peak Crossing accident, with two people taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor knee injuries and chest pain.

Three women were assessed for injuries at Laidley, with one woman in her 20s requiring transport to Laidley Hospital with back pain.

ipswich traffic ipswich traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Government plans to clear 2.8ha for water reservoirs

        Premium Content State Government plans to clear 2.8ha for water reservoirs

        Council News The State Government has applied to Ipswich City Council to build the new facilities. Here’s what is planned.

        ELECTRIC SWITCH: From $700 a month on fuel to $2 a day

        Premium Content ELECTRIC SWITCH: From $700 a month on fuel to $2 a day

        Business The first driving school in Australia to take lessons in an electric car is based...

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport Basketball, rugby league, soccer, water polo among huge line-up

        IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court every day.