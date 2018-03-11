Three injured, boy critical after car rolls on Warrego Hwy

Queensland Police's Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Queensland Police's Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444.

A BOY is in a critical condition in hospital after the car he was travelling in rolled on the Warrego Hwy at Minden.

About 5.25pm on Saturday three people were injured when their vehicle, travelling westbound on the highway, lost control and rolled.

The female driver suffered serious injuries and a male passenger suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A boy was transported to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a critical condition.

Queensland Police's Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444.