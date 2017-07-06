Three hurt in bike and motorbike crashes across Ipswich

Two children and a man are in hospital after three separate traffic crashes involving motorbikes and a bicycle across Ipswich today.

Ambulance crews were dispatched to the first two incidents at 10:30am, one involving a motorbike, the other the cyclist.

Paramedics called to the cycling incident on Grandchester Mount Mort Rd at Grandchester treated a man, believed to be in his 40s.

He was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

At the second crash a male child required treatment for abdominal pain after a motorbike accident on Goan Rd, Coulson in the Scenic Rim.

He was transported to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

A few hours later another unit was called to the second motorbike crash, this time on Lanes and Coopers roads at Ebenezer.

Here a make child was treated for a laceration to the head before being transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.