The Jewel project at Surfers Paradise . Picture Glenn Hampson
Three hurt at $1b Jewel tower site

by Greg Stolz
5th Dec 2018 9:58 AM
PARAMEDICS are rushing to a major construction site on the Gold Coast after a workplace accident.

At least three workers are believed to have been hurt in the incident on the Jewel high rise site on the Surfers Paradise beachfront.

It is believed a structure has collapsed.

 

It is the latest in a string of issues at the Surfers Paradise tower site after hundreds of workers and contractors walked off the job in September.

Work on the project stalled after workers faced an uncertain future with redesigns causing construction delays and fuelling job loss fears.

More to come.

