Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ramping
Ramping
News

Three hospitalised in run of overnight crashes

Andrew Korner
27th Jul 2020 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to three crashes within an hour of each other overnight.

The first of the three incidents was reported about 8.40pm on the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol, where a vehicle crashed at Wacol.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics came across the single vehicle accident and assisted one person at the scene.

That person was later taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

About 20 minutes later, paramedics were called to the intersection of Main St and Springfield-Greenbank Arterial Rd where a car had hit a pole.

A man was taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

Then, at 9.20pm, a vehicle rolled at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Leschke Rd at Ironbark.

A man aged in his 50s was encapsulated in the vehicle but freed with the help of firefighters.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

ipswich traffic ipswich traffic crashes queensland ambulance service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        premium_icon How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        Sport All the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy matches will be livestreamed right here. This is everything you need to know.

        IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court.

        NAMED: Three drink-drivers in Gatton court

        premium_icon NAMED: Three drink-drivers in Gatton court

        Crime After recording readings well above the legal limit, these drink-drivers on...

        Future protected for favourite local hiking spot

        premium_icon Future protected for favourite local hiking spot

        News A favourite hiking spot for locals has had its future secured after council...