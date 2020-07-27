Three hospitalised in run of overnight crashes

EMERGENCY services were called to three crashes within an hour of each other overnight.

The first of the three incidents was reported about 8.40pm on the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol, where a vehicle crashed at Wacol.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics came across the single vehicle accident and assisted one person at the scene.

That person was later taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

About 20 minutes later, paramedics were called to the intersection of Main St and Springfield-Greenbank Arterial Rd where a car had hit a pole.

A man was taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

Then, at 9.20pm, a vehicle rolled at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Leschke Rd at Ironbark.

A man aged in his 50s was encapsulated in the vehicle but freed with the help of firefighters.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.