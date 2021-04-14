Menu
Three people were transported to Ipswich Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ripley on Tuesday night.
Three hospitalised after two-vehicle highway crash

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Apr 2021 7:50 AM
THREE people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection of the Centenary Highway overnight.

Paramedics took the trio to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the crash happened on the highway and Ripley Road in Ripley.

The three patients all suffered minor injuries.

