Three hospitalised after two-vehicle highway crash

THREE people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection of the Centenary Highway overnight.

Paramedics took the trio to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the crash happened on the highway and Ripley Road in Ripley.

The three patients all suffered minor injuries.

