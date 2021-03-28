Menu
Three people were hospitalised in Ipswich overnight after fires started in the kitchens of two homes.
Three hospitalised after kitchen fires

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
THREE people were taken to hospital overnight with firefighters called to put out fires started in the kitchens of two Ipswich homes.

Paramedics took a woman in her 20s to Ipswich Hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire started in the kitchen of a home on Creek Street in Bundamba at 6.30pm on Saturday night.

Cooking oil left on the stove was the cause of the fire with one fire crew swiftly putting it out.

Firefighters were then called to Reerden Street in Collingwood Park just after 1am on Sunday morning for the exact same reason.

Fireys quickly put out the fire, caused by oil left burning on the stove, but one man suffered minor burns in the incident.

Paramedics transported him and a woman in her 30s for smoke inhalation to Ipswich Hospital, with both in stable conditions.

Ipswich Queensland Times

