Three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a two-vehicle crash outside Redbank Plaza on Friday night.
News

Three hospitalised after crash outside shopping centre

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
SIX people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of a two-vehicle crash outside an Ipswich shopping centre last night.

The crash at the intersection of Collingwood Dr and the Redbank Plaza was reported just before 8.20pm on Friday.

Three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries but the other three did not require hospitalisation.

In a separate crash overnight, a motorbike rider was rushed to hospital in Brisbane with hip and shoulder pain after crashing in Mica St, Carole Park.

Paramedics transported the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition at 4.40am on Saturday.

