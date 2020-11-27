Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service was kept busy, with three crashes in the Ipswich region overnight. Picture: file
Three hospitalised after busy night for paramedics

Andrew Korner
27th Nov 2020 7:18 AM
THREE people were hospitalised in a busy night for emergency services across Ipswich.

Crashes were reported overnight at Springfield, Brassall and East Ipswich.

In the first incident at Springfield, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Springfield-Greenbank Arterial and Springfield Parkway about 7.10pm Thursday.

One person was taken to St Andrew’s Hospital in a stable condition with neck and stomach pain.

The second incident was reported at Brassall just after 1am Friday.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported a vehicle crashed into a pole on Hunter St.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Just before 4am, a single vehicle rollover was reported at the intersection of Norman and Deacon streets at East Ipswich.

One person was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury following the crash.

