Three gold medals help Aussie flag-bearer's Olympic bid

SURGE OF EMOTION: Ipswich sportswoman Erika Yamasaki lifts her way to three gold medals at the Pacific Games in Samoa.

SURGE OF EMOTION: Ipswich sportswoman Erika Yamasaki lifts her way to three gold medals at the Pacific Games in Samoa. AOC Georgia Thompson

AFTER an amazing experience leading out the Australian team, Ipswich sportswoman Erika Yamasaki was looking for a golden boost.

She received that at the latest Pacific Games in Samoa.

Yamasaki, 31, can now prepare for the world weightlifting championships in eight weeks as her next event trying to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"The weights weren't my best performance (in Samoa) but on the day it was more about winning the gold,'' the Redbank Plains sportswoman said.

"It was really just putting myself in the best position to secure the gold medal.''

After a tight battle with other international lifters in her 59kg division, Yamasaki added three more gold medals to her collection.

Four years after winning gold at her first Pacific Games in Port Moresby, Yamasaki stood on the medal dais having topped the performances in the snatch (80kg) and clean and jerk (103kg) for an overall total of 183kg.

Only a few kilograms separated the top three lifters.

"It really came down to every kilo made a difference,'' the 2006 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist said.

Ipswich gold medal-winning weightlifter Erika Yamasaki enjoys her second Pacific Games experience. AOC Georgia Thompson

For Yamasaki, rising above the competitive challenge was the main objective before she steps up training for the world championships in Pattaya City, Thailand, from September 18-27.

"Especially under the weather conditions,'' she said.

"I found it very hot and I think a lot of people struggled with the heat.''

Although winning back-to-back Pacific Games gold in the 59kg class, Yamasaki was pondering a class change if that strengthens her Olympic prospects.

"I'm still in a good position,'' she said, training with the Cougars Weightlifting Club.

"My end goal would be to look at dropping down to the 55kg division. However, it's still the best idea trying to be the best in every event.''

With other Aussie lifters also chasing an Olympic spot, the Ipswich competitor said winning gold medals helped secure valuable selection points.

"There's still a long way to go but it still means that if those points do count then I get the nod,'' she said.

Ipswich sportswoman Erika Yamasaki leads the Australian team at the opening ceremony of the Pacific Games in Samoa. Pacific Games News Service

Receiving the honour of Australian team flag-bearer also gave Yamasaki welcome recognition as she plots a path to next year's Olympics.

"We did the full lap around the stadium and then through the middle,'' Yamasaki said.

"That was phenomenal. I've never experienced anything like it so it's probably going to be one of my career highlights.''

Being her second Pacific Games, she felt more comfortable in Samoa.

"This one, I probably enjoyed a little bit more,'' she said.

"They did a really good job over there and the AOC (Australian Olympic Committee) always looks after us.

"I'm happy with my performance and being the flag-bearer was such a great experience.

"They actually announced the flag-bearer and some of the highlights of each flag-bearer, and when they did that it was just so overwhelming and just a really proud moment.''