ABLAZE: Three grass fires are burning across the region this afternoon.
Three fires burning now in Somerset, Lockyer Valley

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
6th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
THREE vegetation fires are ablaze in the region this afternoon, among Lockyer Valley and Somerset towns.

Queensland Fire and Rescue has reported no fire crews on scene at a Toogoolawah grass fire, which was burning at 4.12pm.

One fire crew is on its way to join a second crew already battling a fire in Fernvale, which was reported at 3.45pm.

A grass fire burning in Murphys Creek was reported at 10.35am today and is being attended to by one crew of firefighters.

A fire in Grandchester, which was burning this morning has since been extinguished.

QFES has confirmed the fires are “information-level”, meaning they do not pose immediate threats but smoke may impact surrounding areas.

Fires are at the following locations:

– 7353 Brisbane Valley Hwy, Toogoolawah

– 107 Kherim Rd, Murphys Creek

– 169 Fairneyview Fernvale Rd, Fernvale

– 375 Grandchester Mount Mort Rd, Grandchester (now extinguished)

