Rural firefighters are battling a blaze burning in Redbank Creek, near Esk. Photo Craig Warhurst
News

Three fire crews battling bushfire

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
THE time has passed for anyone looking to carry out backburning, as conditions remain dry and windy.

This morning, fireys are working to keep a bushfire contained, which is burning 10 kilometres west of Esk, at Redbank Creek.

The information-level blaze is off Esk Hampton Road, near Regents Rd and has been burning for several days.

West Moreton Chief Fire Warden and Area Director Paul Storrs said it may have sparked from a backburn from a few weeks ago.

“Because of the weather we’ve had over the past few days, there have been a few fires in the country shire,” Mr Storrs said.

Three rural fire crews are on scene and the Redbank Creek fire is contained.

“Crews are in attendance, monitoring and managing it,” Mr Storrs said.

“It’s burning inside the containment lines.”

He said it was no longer the time to carry out hazard reduction burns.

“The time has passed – people need to be well and truly aware that fires are occurring and that people need to be vigilant,” Mr Storrs said.

“Once we have some rain that might be reviewed of course.”

The Redbank Creek fire currently poses no threat to homes.

