Three fighting for life after crash
Three people are fighting for their lives after a car crashed in a plantation on the Sunshine Coast.
Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle incident off road adjacent to Johnson Rd in Coochin Ck at around 12.30pm where four had been injured.
A boy in his late teens suffered head and back injuries and was taken in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
A woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital with critical chest and hip injuries.
A girl in her late teens suffered head injuries, also in a critical condition.
Another person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
