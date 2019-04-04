Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Three face drug, burglary charges after tip off

4th Apr 2019 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers were charged following a series of police raids on properties relating to multiple burglaries in the Lowood district.

Lowood Police joined Ipswich District Property Team and Tactical Crime Squad in executing search warrants, which resulted in the arrest of two 19-year-old men from Lowood and a third 19-year-old from Capalaba.

The two alleged offenders from Lowood were charged with drug, stealing from motor vehicles, burglary, unlawful use of motor vehicles and other offences.

The Capalaba man was charged with similar but unrelated offences in the area.

All three men will appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Lowood Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel praised members of the public, who provided police with information that led to the arrests.

"I know it was frustrating for members of the affected community at times, but I give them full credit for their patience, the faith they showed in the police and the information they provided to us that assisted our investigations," he said.

"It is still astounding how many vehicles were left insecure, whether left unlocked or property left insecure in the back of utes."

burglary charge drug offences ipswich crime lowood
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Anonymous $16K donation shocks Ipswich not-for-profit

    premium_icon Anonymous $16K donation shocks Ipswich not-for-profit

    News THE mysterious cash donation will allow the volunteer team to continue its work throughout the area.

    • 4th Apr 2019 11:07 AM
    'Safest' suburbs in Ipswich revealed

    premium_icon 'Safest' suburbs in Ipswich revealed

    News And some recorded no claims at all in the past three years

    ‘Body in freezer’ accused a dad, volunteer firefighter

    premium_icon ‘Body in freezer’ accused a dad, volunteer firefighter

    Crime Remains confirmed as missing man David Thortnton

    Premier calls for meeting to fix dangerous Ipswich road

    premium_icon Premier calls for meeting to fix dangerous Ipswich road

    Politics The Premier responded to a question on why the state failed to act

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:47 PM