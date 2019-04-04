Three face drug, burglary charges after tip off

THREE teenagers were charged following a series of police raids on properties relating to multiple burglaries in the Lowood district.

Lowood Police joined Ipswich District Property Team and Tactical Crime Squad in executing search warrants, which resulted in the arrest of two 19-year-old men from Lowood and a third 19-year-old from Capalaba.

The two alleged offenders from Lowood were charged with drug, stealing from motor vehicles, burglary, unlawful use of motor vehicles and other offences.

The Capalaba man was charged with similar but unrelated offences in the area.

All three men will appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Lowood Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel praised members of the public, who provided police with information that led to the arrests.

"I know it was frustrating for members of the affected community at times, but I give them full credit for their patience, the faith they showed in the police and the information they provided to us that assisted our investigations," he said.

"It is still astounding how many vehicles were left insecure, whether left unlocked or property left insecure in the back of utes."