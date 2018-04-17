Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire started just after 5.30am. Picture: Channel Nine
The fire started just after 5.30am. Picture: Channel Nine
Crime

‘Explosion’ heard before suspicious fire

by Talisa Eley, Chris Clarke
17th Apr 2018 12:25 PM

A FIRE which claimed the life of three people in Brisbane's northwest this morning is being treated as suspicious.

The bodies of two women and a man were found after the fire broke out at a home on Pavonia St, Everton Hills.

Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at about 5.30am. Neighbours also reported hearing screams for help.

Emergency services were called to Everton Hills about 5.30am. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Emergency services were called to Everton Hills about 5.30am. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Superintendent Bevan Moore said there were also reports of the smell of fuel before the blaze.

"There are suspicious circumstances around this fire," he said.

"Calls from neighbours have indicated there were unusual noises associated with the fire ... there were explosions reported by neighbours, the smell of fuel, things like that."

Inspector Dan Bragg confirmed the three deceased were all adults but would not confirm their identity. He said a woman and her adult son lived in the house.

Insp Bragg said it was not yet known how the fire started.

 

The street was partially closed off as emergency services investigate. Picture: Mark Cranitch
The street was partially closed off as emergency services investigate. Picture: Mark Cranitch

 

"It was a loud explosion, quite significant, and the neighbour that heard that explosion contacted the police," he said.

"I'm told that the fire could be seen from a fair distance away and it was the flames and the smoke that actually led people to the address."

He said one neighbour had told police that there was "some yelling beforehand".

"At this stage we do not know what happened here."

Neighbour Luke Demner was returning from dropping his girlfriend at work when he saw the smoke.

He tried to get into the house to save the occupants but he was too late.

"There were flames meeting me at the door," he said.

He and another man tried to get up the front of the house but it was well alight, top and bottom.

"We tried kicking in the front door but no luck, so we went around the back. The glass door was already open but we called out and didn't hear anything back."

Nearby homes were evacuated and the street was closed off between Hibiscus and Lily streets.

Detectives remain at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived at about 5.45am.

Six fire crews battled the blaze. It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, Superintendent Bevan Moore said.

brisbane editors picks house fire

Top Stories

    NEW VIEW: Ipswich mall opens up to Bremer

    NEW VIEW: Ipswich mall opens up to Bremer

    Council News FOR the first time in 30 years the Bremer River can be seen peeking through at the bottom of the Ipswich mall.

    • 17th Apr 2018 3:30 PM
    CMC ROCKS: Festival hits, misses and what to change for 2019

    CMC ROCKS: Festival hits, misses and what to change for 2019

    Council News A new report reveals areas for improvement

    Springfield's looming health care emergency

    Springfield's looming health care emergency

    Health Services needed in Springfield

    Spooky claims development works have rustled up spirits

    Spooky claims development works have rustled up spirits

    Offbeat Psychic says workers disturbed local spirits

    Local Partners