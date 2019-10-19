Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News
The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News
Crime

Three critical after terrifying stab attack

by Chris Clarke
19th Oct 2019 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR men were stabbed during an attack at a property in Brisbane's west on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a rundown property on Lytton Road at Hemmant at 2.51am.

Two of the men were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, one with shoulder injuries and the other with abdominal injuries.

A third man was transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with head injuries.

The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News
The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News

A fourth man with abdominal injuries was transported stable to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

Police are searching for those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime critical injuries editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    Dogs looking for homes after military life

    premium_icon Dogs looking for homes after military life

    News Most have an affectionate disposition, while others have failed to meet strict health requirements for breeding or looking for a comfortable retirement.

    Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    premium_icon Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    News One in six young drivers admit to using the app while driving.

    Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    premium_icon Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    Education The school will cater for 780 students.

    MP waiting for apology over councillor's 'school boy' antics

    premium_icon MP waiting for apology over councillor's 'school boy' antics

    News 'You have to wonder whether this man is fit for office.'