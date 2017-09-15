26°
News

Three council companies to close, face audit: Antoniolli

Helen Spelitis
by

THREE of four council-owned companies will be wrapped up following an independent forensic audit.

The companies have been the subject of controversy and criticism with their inner workings kept secret from the public.

But new mayor Cr Andrew Antoniolli has committed to closing three out of the four companies, as well as submitting them to an audit.

The only company that will stay is Ipswich City Properties, which owns assets involved in the ongoing CBD redevelopment.

Days before the August 19 mayoral by-election, in which Cr Antoniolli defeated hot favourite Cr Tully, Queensland Raceway's CEO John Tetley penned an open letter accusing the council of using bullying and intimidation tactics in an attempt to take over the precinct.

This tactic involved setting up the company Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd, Mr Tetley alleged. At the time, the council said the company had been set up to lead the redevelopment and engage with stakeholders.

In his letter, Mr Tetley said the council's Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley - who was this week charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with misconduct - first approached him on behalf of the council about taking over the track two years ago.

Mr Tetley wrote that he had repeatedly rejected the council's advances.

The Ipswich Commercial website, launched this year to boost transparency around council-owned companies.
The Ipswich Commercial website, launched this year to boost transparency around council-owned companies.

During the election campaign, Cr Antoniolli committed to wrapping up Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd.

Former mayor Paul Pisasale, deputy mayor Paul Tully and Cr Antoniolli have all served as directors on the boards of the council-owned companies.

Mr Pisasale resigned from his director positions after his arrest in June. Cr Tully is currently chair of all four council-owned companies.

Companies to be wound up

  • Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd
  • Ipswich City Enterprises Pty Ltd
  • Ipswich City Developments Pty Ltd

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  andrew antoniolli ipswich city council

Ipswich Queensland Times
BREAKING: Ipswich deputy mayor to be forced out by vote

BREAKING: Ipswich deputy mayor to be forced out by vote

It means Cr Paul Tully will see who voted to remove him from office.

Ipswich council to abolish 'secret' boards

NEW TEAM: A raft of changes, recommended in an independent report, will be presented to the council on Tuesday.

Independent report advises dramatic change

Hairdresser, former 'RAAF brat' to run for Div 7

Dave Austin is a candidate in the division 7 by election.

He wants to give the people a voice

Three 'new' faces on veteran council team

Ipswich City Council class of 2016. (back row) Cr David Morrison, Cr Kylie Stoneman, Cr Wayne Wendt, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Cr Charlie Pisasale, Cr Sheila Ireland, Cr David Pahlke and (front row) Cr Kerry Silver, Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Cheryl Bromage.

Silver, Stoneman to be joined by Division 7 winner

Local Partners