Four cops killed in horrific Melbourne crash

There's been a crash in Melbourne this evening. Picture: Lana Murphy

There's been a crash in Melbourne this evening. Picture: Lana Murphy

Four police officers have been killed after a truck collided with police cars on a Melbourne highway on Wednesday night.

The accident happened on the Eastern Freeway, near Chandler Highway in Kew, about 5.40pm after officers pulled over a Porsche for speeding.

A semi-trailer then collided with two police cars and the Porsche, leaving behind a scene of "utter carnage".

Police said two officers initially pulled over the Porsche and two more officers arrived in an unmarked car for backup, with all four then hit by the truck.

The male truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the cars was left trapped under the truck.

At least 16 emergency services vehicles were at the scene.

Traffic has stopped after a horrific crash between a truck and car on the Eastern Fwy. Picture: Supplied

A witness told the Herald Sun the accident site was horrific.

"It was carnage," they said.

"There were civilians trying to run around and help, it was horrible."

The newspaper said about seven people and and an off duty doctor and paramedic were the first on the scene to help.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said they did not believe the driver of the Porsche was injured and he decided to flee the scene on foot.

He said it was believed the truck driver suffered a medical episode.

"We don't know at this stage what caused him to drive the truck into the police members," he said.

"This is a real tragedy and so tonight will be spent notifying loved ones of our four officers.

"A very tragic night indeed we're having to respond to."

Police have blocked off the Eastern Fwy after a horror crash. Picture: Josh Fagan

Commissioner Ashton said it the largest single loss of police lives in one incident in the history of Victoria Police.

"It's a very tragic night for Victoria Police and again highlights dangers that go with the every day nature of police work," he said.

"Our thoughts are with families of officers who lost their lives tonight."

The Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said they were "shocked and immensely saddened" by the accident.

"This is a brutally sad reminder of the danger police face in the course of their service, every minute of every shift," he said in a statement.

"We mourn their loss, we grieve with their families and colleagues and we will never forget them."

Citybound lanes of the Eastern Freeway are closed between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway.

Motorists are being urged to exit the citybound lanes as early as possible and to find an alternative route.

Drivers can get back onto the freeway from the Chandler Highway entry.

Outbound traffic is heavily delayed through the area, so motorists should allow extra time.