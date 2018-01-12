Three companies expanding, 430 jobs available

BURGERS are in abundance, overseas companies are moving in and a mini international business influx is bringing up to 430 jobs to Ipswich in the coming months.

A second Carl's Jr Burger is opening at West Ipswich in June with 80 jobs available, another McDonalds is opening in Springfield Lakes in June with 70 roles and Costco will need 280 people when it opens by Christmas.

Carl's Jr Burger

AMERICAN fast food giant Carl's Jr Burger has plans to expand their restaurant footprint even further in Ipswich.

A third restaurant is marked for a suburb outside the CBD as the company behind Carls' Jr Burger in Australia, Bansal Group, prepare to open the second restaurant in the coming months.

The Bansal Group has been tight-lipped on the exact location but when it opens, more than 100 staff will be needed to operate the store.

That's on top of the 100 needed for the West Ipswich site, expected to open in June following the US burger giant's successful debut at Redbank Plains.

Applications are open now for the West Ipswich store but those interested could also be considered for the third store.

Carl's Jnr construction drone footage: A drone video of the Redbank Plains Carl's Jnr Burger restaurant under construction

Keen to apply?

Email carlsjr@thebansalgroup.com.au

Bansal Group general manager Shawn Kerr said there was 'always potential in Ipswich'.

He said it would take some time for details to be confirmed with the latest in the string of restaurants expected to enter the market in a couple of years.

Mr Kerr said the third site would not be in the Ipswich CBD but in a suburb.

Carl's Jr Burger is famous in the US for their 'big juicy American burgers'.

McDonald's

SEVENTY hard-working and punctual people will be sought to serve the fries and wipe the tables at McDonald's latest store.

The Ipswich City Council this week facilitated construction of the fourth McDonald's store in the Greater Springfield area.

The three existing franchises at Augustine Heights, Orion Springfield and Springfield Lakes, and the newest store on Parkway Drive, are owned by Lisa Mackintosh.

Construction on the future restaurant is expected to begin in June or July and finish by November.

Ms Mackintosh said she would soon be looking to hire 70 people above 14 years and nine months old.

They will be a mix of casual, part-time and full-time roles.

"Once we start building I'll put some mesh up saying, 'hiring now'," she said.

Costco

IPSWICH residents will likely be shopping at the state's newest Costco by Christmas.

Costco has revealed details for its Bundamba warehouse including plans to open before the end of 2018.

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

Construction will take about eight months and create another 80 jobs.