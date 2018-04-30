Menu
Three charges after string of offences in Lockyer Valley

Amy Lyne
by
30th Apr 2018 1:05 PM

THE dog squad was brought in to track down three people after a string of offences in the Lockyer Valley overnight.

A 29-year-old man, 32-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested and charged after the incidents in Laidley.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was a break and enter at an address at Rosewood Laidley Rd about 3.39pm.

The spokesman said the trio allegedly stole a black Chrysler from the house and left in the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later involved in a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Rosewood Laidley Rd and Drayton Sts.

The trio was seen running into bushland towards Grandchester.

The spokesman said the dog squad was brought in to track down the offenders, who were all taken into custody after 10pm and transported to Toowoomba watchhouse.

All three have been charged with one count each of burglary, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of anything for use in commission of a crime and possession of utensils or pipes.

They are due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

