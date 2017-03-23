Three charged over alleged Booval assault

THREE people have been remanded in custody after a 23-year-old man was allegedly seriously assaulted at Booval on March 19.

Police charged Cricket Jamiee Walden, 21, Lyndon James Brown, 24, and Michael John Brown, 40, over night on Wednesday.

All three are charged with one count each of acts intended to maim, disfigure or disable and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company.

Police say he man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation at a Bergin St address shortly after 9pm.

The defendants did not apply for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning and will next have their matters mentioned tomorrow and in April.