Three charged after man allegedly assaulted with a hammer

THREE people have been charged after a man was allegedly assaulted with a hammer and robbed at his Willowbank caravan yesterday.

Police allege at about 7am five people forced entry to a cabin at a caravan park in Willowbank.

A 36-year-old man was seriously injured after being stuck in the face and chest with a hammer as the group searched the cabin and stole property, police say.

He underwent surgery in hospital, where he remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries to his face, chest and body.

Ipswich detectives arrested and charged three suspects after they were found on Limestone St, Ipswich 12 hours after the incident.

A 26-year-old Bundamba man, a 29-year-old Tivoli man and a 40-year-old Ipswich woman have all been charged with one count each of armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, enter dwelling with intent, and unlawful use of motor vehicle.

The Bundamba man has also been charged with one count of stealing and unlawful possession of motor vehicle.

All three have been denied police bail and are due to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.