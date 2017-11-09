Victims of mobile phone thefts sprayed, stabbed by attackers

POLICE have charged three people following two alleged violent robberies in Calamvale and Springfield on November 4.

It will be alleged around 1pm a 31-year-old man attended a supermarket carpark on Beaudesert Road regarding the sale of a mobile phone he had organised with a woman online.

Police said the man was approached by two younger men who allegedly asked to look at the phone before one of them sprayed an unknown substance into his eyes, causing blurred vision.

The victim was able to grab one of the men as they attempted to flee when the second man stabbed him in the leg with what is believed to be a knife.

The two men then fled on foot.

The victim received treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it will be further alleged that at around 2.30pm the same day a 20-year-old man attended the car park of a fast food outlet in Springfield regarding the sale of a mobile phone, organised through contact with a woman online.

A man allegedly approached him, grabbed the phone and sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance, causing him to lose sight.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said ongoing investigations into the incidents led to the arrest of three people.

An 18-year-old Bellbird Park man has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, wounding, acts intended to disable and unlawful possession of a category R weapon. He is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court today.

A 17-year-old West End man and an 18-year-old Bellbird Park woman have both been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of wounding and are expected to next appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 29.