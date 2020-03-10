Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Three cars, trailer reported stolen in same week

10th Mar 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH police have issued a warning for residents to secure homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunitstic thieves after three vehicles and a trailer were reported stolen between March 3 and March 8.

Details of the missing vehicles have been released, with police asking anyone that sees them to report the location to Policelink on 131 444.

"Please do not leave your spare keys on your key rings for your house or other vehicles that opportunistic offenders could access," a spokesperson said.

"Hiding car keys and valuables makes it difficult for offenders to steal your vehicle and other property."

"Remember, no matter where you are, lock your car!"

The details for the vehicles reported stolen are:

  • A white Hyundai Elantra, registration 053YHI
  • A white Hino 300 Series, registration 148YXN
  • A blue Holden Cruze, registration 563ZDN
  • A domestic box trailer, registration EU7781

Located stolen vehicles should not be intercepted.

More Stories

Show More
cars crime stolen theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        premium_icon Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        Crime Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, who was jailed for two years after being found guilty of impersonating a private investigator, has had his appeal dismissed.

        Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        premium_icon Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        Business A Brisbane builder has had his licence suspended

        Tributes flow for beloved Swifts lifetime member

        premium_icon Tributes flow for beloved Swifts lifetime member

        News Ipswich mourns the loss of Ken Boettcher, who passed away aged 86

        School shaves for a cure

        premium_icon School shaves for a cure

        News Students and teachers band together to raise money for cancer