Three cars, trailer reported stolen in same week

IPSWICH police have issued a warning for residents to secure homes, vehicles and all equipment to avoid opportunitstic thieves after three vehicles and a trailer were reported stolen between March 3 and March 8.

Details of the missing vehicles have been released, with police asking anyone that sees them to report the location to Policelink on 131 444.

"Please do not leave your spare keys on your key rings for your house or other vehicles that opportunistic offenders could access," a spokesperson said.

"Hiding car keys and valuables makes it difficult for offenders to steal your vehicle and other property."

"Remember, no matter where you are, lock your car!"

The details for the vehicles reported stolen are:

A white Hyundai Elantra, registration 053YHI

A white Hino 300 Series, registration 148YXN

A blue Holden Cruze, registration 563ZDN

A domestic box trailer, registration EU7781

Located stolen vehicles should not be intercepted.