Three car pile up on Ipswich Motorway

BREAKING: ONE person has been taken to the Ipswich Hospital after a three-car motor vehicle accident on the Ipswich Motorway.

The accident occurred at 10:55am this morning at Riverview on the Ipswich Motorway on-ramp.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said most patients refused assessment stating nil injuries, with one patient taken to the Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Long delays have been reported along the motorway around the Redbank Plains area.

Police and ambulance crews are still attending the site.

