Multiple people were arrested for alleged rink driving overnight.
Three car crashes in the region in less than 24 hours

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
7th Jul 2020 7:45 AM | Updated: 7:56 AM
A single-vehicle crash in Blacksoil last nigh has sent a man to hospital.   

Paramedics transported one male patient in his 20's to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a chest injury.  

The crash happened following a single-vehicle rollover on Wulkuraka Connection Road and Warrego Highway on-ramp just before 9pm.  

As well as the crash in Blacksoil last night, there were also two car crashes yesterday afternoon.  

Paramedics attended to a two-vehicle crash at Ellen's Grove on Boundary Road and Skepper Street at 3.45pm.   

One stable patient was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital.    A crash also happened at Darling yesterday afternoon.    

One patient was transported to Logan after Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kerry Road at 12.51pm.      

