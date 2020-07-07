Three car crashes in the region in less than 24 hours

Multiple people were arrested for alleged rink driving overnight.

A single-vehicle crash in Blacksoil last nigh has sent a man to hospital.

Paramedics transported one male patient in his 20's to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a chest injury.

The crash happened following a single-vehicle rollover on Wulkuraka Connection Road and Warrego Highway on-ramp just before 9pm.

As well as the crash in Blacksoil last night, there were also two car crashes yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics attended to a two-vehicle crash at Ellen's Grove on Boundary Road and Skepper Street at 3.45pm.

One stable patient was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. A crash also happened at Darling yesterday afternoon.

One patient was transported to Logan after Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kerry Road at 12.51pm.