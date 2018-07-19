Ambulance in multi-vehicle crash at major hwy intersection

UPDATE 4.20PM:

A CRASH on the Ipswich Mwy at the Warrego Hwy off ramp has been cleared but the incident has caused lengthy delays.

According to QLD Traffic, congestion runs back to Gailes.

The crash on the IPSWICH Mwy, Riverview westbound on the Warrego Hwy off ramp has now been cleared. Westbound traffic is congested, traffic delays are back to Gailes. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/S9qpa5NxPY — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) July 19, 2018

UPDATE 3.50PM:

AN AMBULANCE is one of four vehicles involved in a crash on the Ipswich Mwy at the Warrego Hwy off ramp.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance said all five patients were stable.

Two have declined assistance and the other three are still being assessed.

Traffic delays are expected.

Initial reports suggested only three vehicles were involved.

INITIAL:

EMERGENCY services have been called to a reported three car crash at Riverview.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says the incident is at the intersection of the Ipswich Mwy and Warrego Hwy.

It was reported at 3pm and crews are en route to the scene.

Crash on the IPSWICH Mwy Riverview westbound on the Warrego Hwy off ramp. blocking the left lane. Emergency vehicles are on scene, traffic is starting to build. Please be patient, helpfully it will be clear soon. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/jBghuL67PM — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) July 19, 2018

In a separate incident, one acre of grass was burnt this afternoon in a grass fire along the Warrego Hwy after a truck and trailer roll over.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.15pm.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said smoke was heavy when the two fire crews arrived.

Truck and trailer roll over on the Warrego Hwy at Karalee.

Police and ambulance officers were also called.

No one was injured in the incident, QFES says.

The fire was extinguished just before 3pm and the only police remained on the scene.