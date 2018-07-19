Menu
Ambulance in multi-vehicle crash at major hwy intersection

Helen Spelitis
by
19th Jul 2018 3:17 PM

UPDATE 4.20PM:

A CRASH on the Ipswich Mwy at the Warrego Hwy off ramp has been cleared but the incident has caused lengthy delays.

According to QLD Traffic, congestion runs back to Gailes. 

 

 

UPDATE 3.50PM: 

AN AMBULANCE is one of four vehicles involved in a crash on the Ipswich Mwy at the Warrego Hwy off ramp. 

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance said all five patients were stable.

Two have declined assistance and the other three are still being assessed.

Traffic delays are expected.

Initial reports suggested only three vehicles were involved.

 

INITIAL:

EMERGENCY services have been called to a reported three car crash at Riverview.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says the incident is at the intersection of the Ipswich Mwy and Warrego Hwy.

It was reported at 3pm and crews are en route to the scene.

In a separate incident, one acre of grass was burnt this afternoon in a grass fire along the Warrego Hwy after a truck and trailer roll over.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.15pm.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said smoke was heavy when the two fire crews arrived.

Truck and trailer roll over on the Warrego Hwy at Karalee.
Police and ambulance officers were also called.

No one was injured in the incident, QFES says.

The fire was extinguished just before 3pm and the only police remained on the scene.

