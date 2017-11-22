Major intersection blocked in three-car crash

UPDATE 10AM: MULTIPLE people were taken to hospital following a three car crash at Eastern Heights this morning.

Four people were taken to Ipswich Hospital and one person was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

At least four adults and one child, expected to be a baby, were transported in stable conditions with minor injuries.

A woman had to be freed from a wrecked car.

The intersection of Grange and Robertson Rd is now clear.

A crash has blocked a major intersection. Rob Williams

8AM: THREE cars have crashed on a major Eastern Heights intersection this morning, trapping one person in their car.

The crash happened just before 8am on the intersection of Grange and Robertson Rd.

Initial information suggests one car is on its side and drivers are asked to avoid the area as police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance try to clean up the area.