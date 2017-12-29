Three boys charged over Warrego Hwy police pursuit

THREE boys are in custody after police followed an allegedly stolen car being driven dangerously on the Warrego Hwy yesterday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:20pm a car, which had been stolen from a house in Sunnybank at 10:30am, was seen driving along the Logan Motorway.

Police tracked the vehicle with the assistance of PolAir and officers used a tyre deflation devices on Redbank Plains Rd at New Chum.

The vehicle was tracked to the Cunningham Highway where it stopped and the three people allegedly fled on foot into nearby bushland.

Officers subsequently took three boys into custody a short time later.

A 14-year-old Drayton boy has been charged with two counts of failing to stop at the scene and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and obstruct police.

A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have both been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstruct police.