Toowoomba Grammar School headmaster Peter Hauser.
Three boys, 12, expelled from elite Toowoomba school

Tara Miko
by
13th Sep 2018 4:05 PM | Updated: 14th Sep 2018 7:28 AM
THREE pre-teen boarding students at one of Toowoomba's most exclusive schools have been expelled for "unacceptable" behaviour.

Toowoomba Grammar School headmaster Peter Hauser confirmed three 12-year-old boarding students were expelled last week after an incident in an on-campus boarding house.

Other young students who witnessed the incident, which Mr Hauser would not reveal details of, have been offered counselling and support from the school.

Mr Hauser described the "abhorrent" incident as an "isolated one".

"It was irresponsible behaviour and in my values, totally unacceptable," he said.

"The incident should not have occurred.

"It was an isolated incident with no background to it at all."

Mr Hauser said the students who witnessed the incident and had been offered counselling appeared to be in good spirits.

It is believed the incident occurred inside the boarding house early last week.

Mr Hauser said parents of the students involved, including those of the witnesses, had been informed.

"I don't have any concerns there will be any repetition or anything like that," Mr Hauser said, reaffirming his confidence in the supervision on offer at the school's boarding halls.

Toowoomba Chronicle

    Local Partners