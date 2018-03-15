Three arrested over alleged spate of armed robberies

A MUM of seven including a baby, is one of three people arrested and charged with a series of service station robberies in Booval, East Ipswich and Willowbank.

Police allege a knife was held by a male offender in some robberies in which he demanded cigarettes and money.

Carla Maree Sudholz, 42, from Silkstone, appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with several armed robberies.

She is accused of carrying out an armed robbery at Booval on January 23; armed robbery at Willowbank on February 3; armed robbery at Willowbank on February 23; and attempted armed robbery at East Ipswich on March 10.

Sudholz, through her lawyer Naadira Omarjee, made a successful bail application to be given conditional freedom to live at Silkstone.

Ms Omarjee said Sudholz would not contact any of her co-accused and if she did would have to bear the consequences of breaching her bail.

She said the mother has scheduled access each week to her children.

Magistrate, David Shepherd granted bail and put Sudholz on a night curfew - to be home between 7pm and 6am.

She must report three times weekly to Ipswich police.

He said the charges include an alleged use of weapons, knives in a robbery committed by another person, and that Sudholz was accused of being a participant who drove the car used to escape the scene, and allegedly been involved in the planning in her own admissions to police.

Mr Shepherd ordered Sudholz not to have contact with the co-accused Shannon John Edwards and Bree Lee Puime.

Bree Lee Puime, 29, from Silkstone, was charged with armed robbery on January 23; armed robbery on February 3; receiving tainted property at East Ipswich on February 23; and drug offences.

Her matters will be heard on Thursday where she is expected to make an application for bail.

Shannon John Edwards, 37, from Ipswich, is charged with three armed robberies; and two attempted armed robberies at Willowbank on February 23 (convenience store), and an East Ipswich supermarket in Jacaranda St on March 10.

Edwards did not apply for bail and his matters adjourned to April 4.

The charges were laid by detectives following Operation Quebec Sediment that investigated the linked robberies.