Boy, 15, arrested after stolen BMW highway pursuit

Police have arrested three people after a pursuit on the Warrego Hwy in the Lockyer Valley.

UPDATE: A teenage boy is one of three people arrested in dramatic scenes on the Warrego Hwy earlier today.

The boy, 15, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after he cut his arm on a shattered window during an arrest near Gatton.

He remained under police guard while undergoing treatment, and is expected to be charged along with two other people in relation to the incident.

The BMW was reported stolen from the Gold Coast yesterday.

Charges against a man, 17, and woman, 18, are being finalised after a stolen car was identified in Helidon Spa and evaded patrolling police.

Initial information is that the car had slowed for a short distance when one of the trio fled on foot before they were arrested.

Police will allege the front seat passenger then slid into the driver's seat and evaded officers, triggering an authorised pursuit on the Warrego Hwy.

Stingers were successfully deployed and two people were taken into custody.

The trio is expected to face a string of charges which are yet to be finalised.

EARLIER, 12PM: Three people were arrested and a police officer injured after stingers stopped a stolen car in the Lockyer Valley.

Police had attempted to intercept a BMW reported stolen from the Gold Coast yesterday after it was spotted by officers on the Warrego Hwy in Helidon Spa about 9.50am.

The car with three people inside evaded officers and fled from police, triggering an authorised pursuit on the Warrego Hwy heading east.

Stingers were successfully deployed to stop the vehicle.

Police swarmed on the vehicle which had a shattered window.

It's understood a male officer and an offender suffered arm injuries in the incident.

The offender, believed to be a man, was taken to hospital for treatment and remains under police guard.

Two other offenders were arrested and remain in police custody at the Toowoomba watch house.