Three arrested after service station robbery

13th Jan 2020 1:16 PM
TWO men and a woman have been arrested after the alleged robbery of a Wacol service station this morning.

Shortly before 2.30am, a male employee was in the rear of the Boundary Road business when they heard glass smashing and observed two men force entry.

Once inside they jumped the counter and stole a number of cigarette packets and ice creams from a freezer nearby before fleeing in a black coloured Mercedes sedan.

The attendant was able to lock themselves in a room at the rear of the premises.

A short time later officers were patrolling the Ipswich Motorway and observed the vehicle travelling west.

The sedan was later found abandoned in Leslie Street, East Ipswich.

Dog Squad officers tracked the occupants to an address at Farr Street where two men and a woman were arrested.

Investigations indicate the same vehicle was used during the alleged robbery of a bakery on Staplyton Road at Heathwood yesterday morning.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old woman have been charged in relation to both alleged incidents and stealing the vehicle from a Hamilton address with burglary, armed robbery two counts of enter premises.

All are expected to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court this afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000081073, QP2000086830

