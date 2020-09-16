Teen crime spree ends after police spike their stolen car

UPDATE: The three teens arrested after evading police were wanted for their roles in four burglaries in Toowoomba and Ipswich during the past month.

Police allege the boys broke into an East Toowoomba home in early September, stole keys to a black Mercedes Benz and drove the vehicle to Ipswich.

QPS officers observed the vehicle and deployed road spikes to stop it, however the teens decamped from the scene and remained at large.

They are also linked to the burglary of a home in Chuwar in August, where they stole a Mitsubishi Lancer.

The three boys were arrested yesterday.

Two were held in custody to appear in the Toowoomba Childrens Court today, where they were denied bail.

The third was bailed, to appear tomorrow.

They are each charged with several counts of break and enter, burglary, unlawful use of a motor, possession of stolen and evading police.

11:30AM: Three Toowoomba teenagers are due in the Toowoomba Childrens Court after they used a stolen car to evaded police.

The 15-year-old boys broke into a Bridget St home in Middle Ridge, sometime early Monday morning, where they stole a silver BMW.

A day later police observed the BMW driving dangerously on the Ipswich Motorway at Oxley.

Concerned for public safety, police deployed road spikes to slow the car near the Tallegalla Two Tree Hill Rd and Warrego Highway intersection at Marburg.

The teens did not stop, despite the spikes deflating their tires.

They drove on the car's bare rims until Weier Rd, at Hatton Vale, where they were taken into custody without incident.

Two will face the Toowoomba Childrens Court today, while the third will go before the magistrate tomorrow.

